antiMusic Logo
Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Page Too | Singled Out | Feeds
spacer

Jimi Hendrix Both Sides Of The Sky Album Details Revealed
12-08-2017
.
(Gibson) It's been almost fifty years since he tragically passed away, but there's still gold in the Jimi Hendrix vaults. This March will see the release of Both Sides Of The Sky, a new album of Jimi Hendrix material recorded between 1968 and 1970.

Made up of thirteen tracks, the album will feature ten songs which have never been released before. The album is the final in a trilogy of archival releases that included 2010's Valleys of Neptune and 2013's People, Hell and Angels.

Both Sides Of Sky, scheduled to release on March 9, was co-produced by long time Hendrix engineer Eddie Kramer and features guests like Stephens Stills (on a cover of Joni Mitchell's 'Woodstock', as well as the original '$20 Fine'), legendary blues guitarist Johnny Winter (on a version of Guitar Slim's 'Things I Used To Do') and singer and saxophonist Lonnie Youngblood. Also included is a cover of Muddy Waters' 'Mannish Boy.' Read more here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Jimi Hendrix Music, DVDs, Books and more

Jimi Hendrix T-shirts and Posters

More Jimi Hendrix News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Jimi Hendrix Both Sides Of The Sky Album Details Revealed

Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Songs Coming On New Album

Jimi Hendrix Fans Drive To Rename Greenwich Village Street After Him

Jimi Hendrix 'Are You Experienced' In The Studio Special

Historic Jimi Hendrix Guitar Expected To Sell For Hefty Price

Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Concert Film May Be Coming Soon

Newly-Discovered Plant Named After Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix Guitar To Be Auctioned

Alice In Chains, Jimi Hendrix Rarities For Record Store Day

Buddy Guy, Zakk Wylde Lead Experience Hendrix Tour Lineup


More Stories for Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix Music
advertisement

.
News Reports
.

Day in Rock:
Surviving Nirvana Members Reunite During Foo Fighters Concert- Avenged Sevenfold Releasing Special Album This Week- Perry Streams New Song With Cheap Trick's Zander- more

Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Songs Coming On New Album- Chester Bennington's Wife Addresses Previous Suicide Attempt Report- Stone Sour Announce More 2018 Tour Dates- more

John Mayer Hospitalized For Emergency Surgery- Chester Bennington Autopsy And Toxicology Report Revealed- Robert Plant Reacts To Latest Led Zeppelin Reunion Question- more

Page Too:
Usher and Lil Jon Working On In Studio On New Music- Meek Mill's Bail Request Denied By Superior Court- Carrie Underwood 'What I Never Knew I Always Wanted' Video- more

Lil Wayne Releasing 'Dedication 6' On Christmas Day- Nile Rodgers Had Surgery Following Cancer Diagnosis- Randy Travis Addresses Release of DWI Arrest Video- more

Ed Sheeran Spotify's Most Streamed Artist Of This Year- Katy Perry And Catholic Church Win $10 Million in Convent Case Lawsuit- Lil Uzi Video Featuring Nicki Minaj- more

advertisement
.
Rock News Stories
Gregg Allman's Birthday Celebrated With 'Song for Adam' Video

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Launches Shelter for Abused Women

Dead & Company Reschedule Shows After John Mayer's Surgery

Royal Blood's Late Night TV Performance Streaming Online

Surviving Nirvana Members Reunite During Foo Fighters Concert

Avenged Sevenfold Releasing Special Album This Week

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Streams New Song With Cheap Trick's Robin Zander

New Director Hired For Freddie Mercury Biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Singled Out: WildeStarr's Beyond The Rain

Elton John Plays 'Your Song' In Tribute To His Late Mother

Led Zeppelin Star's Work On R.E.M. Album Recounted

Beck's 'Up All Night' 'The Tonight Show' Performance Goes Online

The Script's Mark Sheehan Gives Himself Advice

Yes Fan Convention Announces For Band's 50th Anniversary

Towers Of London Follow Comeback Song With Live Shows

Eagles Add Over A Dozen New North American Dates

 Page Too News Stories
Migos and Marshmello Release 'Danger' Video

Ed Sheeran Receives MBE Medal From Prince Charles

Camila Cabello Streams New Tracks 'Never Be The Same', 'Real Friends'

Charlie Puth Reveals French Montana and DJ Throttle Remixes

Usher and Lil Jon Working On In Studio On New Music

Meek Mill's Bail Request Denied By Superior Court

Carrie Underwood Releases 'What I Never Knew I Always Wanted' Video

Sia Addresses Maddie Ziegler Collaborations Criticisms

Migos Release 'MotorSport' Video Featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Shares Adorable Pics of Newborn Son Memphis

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Tropical Honeymoon Photos

N.E.R.D Release '1000' Music Video

Fifth Harmony Do Spotify Singles Session

Jeezy Reveals 'Pressure' Track And Guest List

Justin Bieber Shares Tribute To His Father

Chris Stapleton Teams With Chris Pratt on 'Kimmel'

 Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November
Contact Us - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.