Luke Bryan Features Fans In 'What Makes You Country' Video

(Radio.com) Luke Bryan gives it up to the fans for the "What Makes You Country" lyric video. The clip is the promote the title track to the county music star's brand new album of the same name
The new clip features a torrent of Polaroid pictures of Luke Bryan fans from around the country. There are plenty of candid shots from Bryan's own life mixed in for good measure.
The 15-track album was released this past Friday (December 8th) Watch the video and see if you're among the fans featured in Luke Bryant's latest, here.