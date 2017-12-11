Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Podcast Released

On Air, out now, collects the band's UK radio appearances for the BBC in the early-mid 1960s, and includes eight tracks band have never recorded or released commercially. They were originally broadcast on bygone BBC shows such as Saturday Club, Top Gear, Rhythm and Blues and The Joe Loss Pop Show between 1963 and 1965. The podcast is in three episodes, each covering one of those three years.

Richards recently told The Los Angeles Times, "We just got off the road, and I wish there were a few more shows. We were just hitting a groove! The BBC wanted us and we didn't know really why or what we were doing. We were playing blues in bars, for Christ's sake, but then we got a Top 10 record and suddenly we're the other alternative to the Beatles, bless their hearts. Yeah, I mean, they broke the doors down, especially Johnny (Lennon). We always got along."

Of the actual recordings, Richards says, "When I hear it, I hear a lot of energy and enthusiasm - and then I want to go in and remix it. But there was no remixing done then. You think - you believe, the way you're brought up in London - that the BBC know what they're doing. Then you get there and find out they have no idea how to record a band like this." Read more here.