The Cure Announce Massive 40th Anniversary Concert

(Radio.com) It's time to celebrate 40 years of the Cure. Robert Smith and company have announced a massive 40th-anniversary show for Saturday, July 7th at BST Hyde Park in London.
The all-day affair will feature appearances from Interpol, Goldfrapp, Slowdive, Ride, Editors, Twilight Sad and more acts to be revealed at a later date.
The Cure will headline with a two-hour set, which we're guessing will just be the warm-up for another two-hour set. See the official event poster and ticket details here.