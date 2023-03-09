The Cure Announce North American Summer Tour

Tour poster

The Cure have announced that they will be launching a North American tour this summer that will feature support from The Twilight Sad.

They had this to say, "Following on from our 2022 European concerts, we are excited to announce the songs of a lost world tour will be heading to North America in May, June and July, with The Twilight Sad opening at all shows

"The 30 date run will once again include 3 nights at the Hollywood Bowl and Madison Square Garden. Tickets will be available via 'ticketmaster verified fan sale' on Wednesday March 15th, and will require registration to access - you can register for up to a maximum of 5 different shows - registration closes Monday March 13th at 10am Pt

"The Cure have agreed all ticket prices, and apart from a few Hollywood Bowl charity seats, there will be no 'platinum' or 'dynamically priced' tickets on this tour

"SEE YOU THERE!

"XXXXXX"

MAY '23

10 NEW ORLEANS, LA SMOOTHIE KING CENTER

12 HOUSTON, TX TOYOTA CENTER

13 DALLAS, TX DOS EQUIS PAVILION

14 AUSTIN, TX MOODY CENTER

16 ALBUQUERQUE, NM ISLETA AMPHITHEATER

18 PHOENIX, AZ DESERT DIAMOND ARENA

20 SAN DIEGO, CA NICU AMPHITHEATRE

23 LOS ANGELES, CA HOLLYWOOD BOWL

24 LOS ANGELES, CA HOLLYWOOD BOWL

25 LOS ANGELES, CA HOLLYWOOD BOWL

27 SAN FRANCISCO, CA SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE

JUNE '23

01 SEATTLE, WA CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA

02 VANCOUVER, BC ROGERS ARENA

04 SALT LAKE CITY, UT VIVINT SMART HOME ARENA

06 DENVER, CO FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE

08 MINNEAPOLIS ST. PAUL, MN XCEL ENERGY CENTER

10 CHICAGO, IL UNITED CENTER

11 CLEVELAND, OH BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER

13 DETROIT, MI PINE KNOB MUSIC THEATRE

14 TORONTO, ON BUDWEISER STAGE

16 MONTREAL, QC QC BELL CENTRE

18 BOSTON, MA XFINITY CENTER

20 NEW YORK, NY MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

21 NEW YORK, NY MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

22 NEW YORK, NY MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

24 PHILADELPHIA, PA WELLS FARGO CENTER

25 COLUMBIA, MD MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION

27 ATLANTA, GA STATE FARM ARENA

29 TAMPA, FL AMALIE ARENA

JULY '23

01 MIAMI, FL MIAMI-DADE ARENA

