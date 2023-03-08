Noel Gallagher Recruits The Cure's Robert Smith To Remix Pretty Boy

Album promo

(DawBell) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds today unveiled the Robert Smith remix of 'Pretty Boy'. The Cure frontman has taken the driving urgency of the original and transported it into a gloriously spangled, spaced out new dimension, complete with scattered drums and a soaring guitar solo.

Speaking of his remix, Robert Smith says "I was surprised and delighted when Noel asked me to remix this gorgeous song, and I had a lot of fun slowing it down and spacing it out - Cure drummer Jason Cooper gave me a great vibey drum track to play along with - and the rest just phased into place under the starry sky of my distant moon..."

Released in November, the original version of 'Pretty Boy' was the first single taken from Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' eagerly anticipated forthcoming studio album 'Council Skies'. Listen HERE. As well as a raft of acclaim from fans and critics alike, 'Pretty Boy' garnered major support across key radio networks including BBC Radio 2's Record of the Week and A-list rotation, spending 15 weeks on the Radio X playlist and 18 weeks on the Absolute network. The song peaked at number 14 on the national airplay chart.

'Council Skies', which also includes recent single 'Easy Now', is available to pre-order now on CD, heavyweight vinyl with bonus 7", LP picture disc plus various HD digital formats including a Dolby Atmos spatial audio version. The Robert Smith remix is featured on deluxe limited-edition triple vinyl and 2CD formats which also include a stunning Radio 2 session version of 'Live Forever' and a Pet Shop Boys remix. A printed handwritten lyric sheet of title track 'Council Skies' is included with all album pre-orders via the official store.

Following the announcement of a huge homecoming show at Manchester's Wythenshawe Park on 26th August, plus UK festival headline dates and big outdoor performances across the summer, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have confirmed a 27 date North American tour co-headlined with Garbage. Dates begin in tandem with the release of 'Council Skies', June 2nd, through to July 15th, with UK shows detailed below.

Deluxe Album Tracklist:

Disc 1:

I'm Not Giving Up Tonight

Pretty Boy

Dead To The World

Open The Door, See What You Find

Trying To Find A World That's Been And Gone

Easy Now

Council Skies

There She Blows!

Love Is A Rich Man

Think Of A Number

Disc 2:

Don't Stop...

We're Gonna Get There In The End

Mind Games

Pretty Boy (Instrumental)

Dead To The World (Instrumental)

Council Skies (Instrumental)

Think Of A Number (Instrumental)

I'm Not Giving Up Tonight (David Holmes Remix)

Think Of A Number (Pet Shop Boys Magic Eye 12" Remix)

Pretty Boy (Robert Smith Remix)

Council Skies (The Reflex Revision)

Flying On The Ground (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21)

You Ain't Goin' Nowhere (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21)

Live Forever (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21)

