Jackson Browne In The Studio For Running On Empty Anniversary

12-14-2017

Syndicated radio show In The Studio with Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands celebrates Jackson Browne's best-selling album Running On Empty on it's 40th anniversary. The show sent over the following details:



Coming off his solo breakthrough album The Pretender, the Southern California singer, songwriter suddenly found himself a single parent with a 3 year old son and a widower following the suicide of his wife. Conventional wisdom would assume that any one of these challenges alone could require an entertainer to put his or her career on hold indefinitely, yet Jackson Browne did exactly the opposite. He went on tour to work through his personal struggle and his creative pause, where the road offered a routine, structure and distance from the pain. Browne's idea to write and record on the road would garner two Top 20 singles, The Load Out/Stay and the # 11 charting title track Running On Empty. Jackson Browne remembers the concept for the album Running On Empty to program producer and host Redbeard.



Jackson Browne says, "It wasn't called Running On Empty…But it was going to be a live album, with live versions of songs that had already been recorded, and new songs, and jams, and some of the hilarious things people say." Stream the episode here.