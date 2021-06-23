.

An Evening With Jackson Browne Tour Announced

Keavin Wiggins | 06-23-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Jackson Browne album art

Jackson Browne fans in the U.S. will have more opportunities to see him perform live this year with the announcement that he is launching his "Evening With" tour.

The full band shows will be kicking off on August 8th in Mashantucket, CT at Foxwoods Grand Theater and will wrap up on September 20th in Albuquerque, NM at the Kiva Auditorium.

Browne will also be touring with James Taylor & his All Star Band this Summer and Fall. That trek is set to launch on July 29th in Chicago, IL at the United Center.

Jackson is touring in support of his forthcoming album, "Downhill From Everywhere", which is set to be released on July 23rd. See all of the tour dates below:

Jackson Browne "Evening With" Tour


August 8 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Grand Theater
September 5 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
September 8 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
September 10 - Napa, CA @ Oxbow Riverstage
September 11 - Stateline, NV @ Harveys Outdoor Arena
September 14 - Prescott, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center
September 15 - Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall
September 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Celebrity Theatre
September 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Celebrity Theatre
September 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

Jackson Browne with James Taylor Tour


July 29 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 31 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 1 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center
August 3 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
August 4 - Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center
August 6 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
August 11 - Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Ctr Coliseum
August 13 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center
August 14 - Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
August 16 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 17 - Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
August 19 - Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
August 21 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
August 25 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T
August 27 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach
August 28 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts
October 16 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
October 17 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
October 19 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
October 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
October 23 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
October 25 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
October 27 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
October 29 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
October 30 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
November 1 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Related Stories


An Evening With Jackson Browne Tour Announced

James Taylor and Jackson Browne Postpone Spring Tour

Jackson Browne Announce Special Beacon Theatre Shows

News > Jackson Browne

advertisement
Day In Rock

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Battling Cancer- Van Halen Hagar Era Full Band Interview Finally Released- Fuel- AC/DC Star Was Surprised First Time Playing With Axl Rose- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Debut- Korn's Fieldy Skipping Summer Tour- Corey Taylor Summer CMFTour- Shadows Fall Announce Reunion Concert- Metallica- more

Foo Fighters Rock Madison Square Garden Concert Reopening- Robert Plant Reflects On 'House Of Cards'- Halestorm Announce New Headline Tour Dates- Rolling Stones- more

Gene Simmons Talks KISStory On Morning Television- New Found Glory Share 'The Last Red-Eye' Video From Deluxe Release- Eighteen Visions Cover Alice In Chains Classic- more

Reviews

Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition

Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71

Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana

Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate

advertisement
Latest News

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus' Battling Cancer

Queensryche Expanding 'Operation Mindcrime' and 'Empire'

Noel Gallagher Unplugs For 'The Dying Of The Light'

Anthrax Look Back At 'Sound Of White Noise'

Journey Preview New Single 'The Way We Used To Be'

Van Halen Hagar Era Full Band Interview Finally Released

Fuel Preview First Single From Forthcoming Album

AC/DC Star Was Surprised First Time Playing With Axl Rose