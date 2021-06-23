An Evening With Jackson Browne Tour Announced

Jackson Browne fans in the U.S. will have more opportunities to see him perform live this year with the announcement that he is launching his "Evening With" tour.

The full band shows will be kicking off on August 8th in Mashantucket, CT at Foxwoods Grand Theater and will wrap up on September 20th in Albuquerque, NM at the Kiva Auditorium.

Browne will also be touring with James Taylor & his All Star Band this Summer and Fall. That trek is set to launch on July 29th in Chicago, IL at the United Center.

Jackson is touring in support of his forthcoming album, "Downhill From Everywhere", which is set to be released on July 23rd. See all of the tour dates below:





Jackson Browne "Evening With" Tour

August 8 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Grand TheaterSeptember 5 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara BowlSeptember 8 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles AmphitheatreSeptember 10 - Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverstageSeptember 11 - Stateline, NV @ Harveys Outdoor ArenaSeptember 14 - Prescott, AZ @ Findlay Toyota CenterSeptember 15 - Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music HallSeptember 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Celebrity TheatreSeptember 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Celebrity TheatreSeptember 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

Jackson Browne with James Taylor Tour

July 29 - Chicago, IL @ United CenterJuly 31 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music CenterAugust 1 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy CenterAugust 3 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints ArenaAugust 4 - Dayton, OH @ Nutter CenterAugust 6 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston ColiseumAugust 11 - Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Ctr ColiseumAugust 13 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum CenterAugust 14 - Memphis, TN @ FedEx ForumAugust 16 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone ArenaAugust 17 - Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy CenterAugust 19 - Hershey, PA @ Giant CenterAugust 21 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center For The ArtsAugust 25 - Camden, NJ @ BB&TAugust 27 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones BeachAugust 28 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank ArtsOctober 16 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King CenterOctober 17 - Houston, TX @ Toyota CenterOctober 19 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies ArenaOctober 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik CenterOctober 23 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile ArenaOctober 25 - Portland, OR @ Moda CenterOctober 27 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma DomeOctober 29 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase CenterOctober 30 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda CenterNovember 1 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

