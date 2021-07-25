Jackson Browne And James Taylor Launching Tour This Week

Jackson Browne will be hitting the road this week with James Taylor for the first dates to promote his brand new album "Downhill From Everywhere.".

The dates with Taylor are set to kick off on July 29th in Chicago at the United Center and will wrap up on November 1st in San Diego, CA at the Pechanga Arena.

Aside from the James Taylor tour dates, several an Evening With Jackson Browne Tour dates have been announced beginning on August 8th in Mashantucket, CT at the Foxwoods Grand Theater. See all of the dates below:

Jackson Browne "Evening With" Tour:

August 8 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Grand Theater

September 5 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

September 8 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

September 10 - Napa, CA - Oxbow Riverstage

September 11 - Stateline, NV - Harveys Outdoor Arena

September 14 - Prescott, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center

September 15 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Music Hall

September 17 - Phoenix, AZ - The Celebrity Theatre

September 18 - Phoenix, AZ - The Celebrity Theatre

September 20 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium



Jackson Browne with James Taylor Tour:

July 29 - Chicago, IL - United Center

July 31 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

August 1 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Center

August 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

August 4 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center

August 6 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

August 11 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Ctr Coliseum

August 13 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum Center

August 14 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum

August 16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

August 17 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Center

August 19 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center

August 21 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

August 25 - Camden, NJ - BB&T

August 27 - Wantagh, NY - Jones Beach

August 28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts

October 16 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

October 17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

October 19 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

October 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

October 23 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

October 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

October 27 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

October 29 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

October 30 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

November 1 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

