Jackson Browne And James Taylor Launching Tour This Week

Jackson Browne will be hitting the road this week with James Taylor for the first dates to promote his brand new album "Downhill From Everywhere.".
The dates with Taylor are set to kick off on July 29th in Chicago at the United Center and will wrap up on November 1st in San Diego, CA at the Pechanga Arena.
Aside from the James Taylor tour dates, several an Evening With Jackson Browne Tour dates have been announced beginning on August 8th in Mashantucket, CT at the Foxwoods Grand Theater. See all of the dates below:
Jackson Browne "Evening With" Tour:
August 8 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Grand Theater
September 5 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
September 8 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
September 10 - Napa, CA - Oxbow Riverstage
September 11 - Stateline, NV - Harveys Outdoor Arena
September 14 - Prescott, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center
September 15 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Music Hall
September 17 - Phoenix, AZ - The Celebrity Theatre
September 18 - Phoenix, AZ - The Celebrity Theatre
September 20 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium
Jackson Browne with James Taylor Tour:
July 29 - Chicago, IL - United Center
July 31 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
August 1 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Center
August 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
August 4 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center
August 6 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum
August 11 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Ctr Coliseum
August 13 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum Center
August 14 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum
August 16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
August 17 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Center
August 19 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center
August 21 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
August 25 - Camden, NJ - BB&T
August 27 - Wantagh, NY - Jones Beach
August 28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts
October 16 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
October 17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
October 19 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
October 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
October 23 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
October 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
October 27 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
October 29 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
October 30 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
November 1 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
