Jackson Browne Announces Summer Tour

(MPG) Jackson Browne announces a 2023 summer tour with dates running from June through early August, performing songs spanning the length of his career.
The trek will be kicking off on June 3rd in Columbus, OH at the Palace Theatre and will wrap up on August 2nd in Clearwater, FL at the Ruth Eckerd Hall.
General tickets go on sale Friday, March 24th at 10 AM local time. Presale, Fan and VIP ticket information is available at jacksonbrowne.com. See full list of tour dates below.
Jackson Browne Summer Tour:
June 3 - Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
June 4 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
June 6 - Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
June 7 - Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater
June 9 - Springfield, IL @ UIS Performing Arts Center
June 10 - Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre
June 12 - Springfield, MO @ MSU - Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts
June 13 - Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
June 15 - Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater
June 16 - Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre
June 18 - Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry
June 19 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
July 14 - El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
July 15 - Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
July 18 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
July 19 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
July 21 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
July 22 - New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
July 25 - Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre
July 26 - Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
July 28 - Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Center for the Perf. Arts | Moran Theater
July 29 - Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater
August 1 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Perf. Arts
August 2 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
