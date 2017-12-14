Story of the Year Release 'Bang Bang' Video

The new promo clip was filmed, directed and edited by guitarist Ryan Phillips. He had the following to say, "Our live shows have always been our calling card, sort of what were known for. The synthesis of the Bang Bang video essentially revolved around tapping into that live energy in a visually appealing and mysterious way, capturing a raw, guttural performance.

"Something to remind people that we're back and rock harder than ever! This video was completely DIY - us hiring our friends, pooling our resources, and going out in the woods and being creative." Watch the video here.