Sam Smith Leads Performers For The Brit Awards

On Monday morning (Dec. 18), the first four performers were announced for the awards show. Some of the biggest acts in UK music are set to take the stage to perform at the BRITs 2018 including Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa and Stormzy.

Earlier this year, Sheeran also served as a performer at the BRITs 2017 awards show. The singer wowed the audience during a surprise collaboration with Stormzy on his massive hit "Shape of You." See the announcement here.