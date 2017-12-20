|
Allman Brothers Band Legend Butch Trucks Dead At 69 2017 In Review
(hennemusic) Allman Brothers Band Legend Butch Trucks Dead At 69 was a top 17 story of January 2017: Legendary Allman Brothers Band drummer and founding member Butch Trucks died January, 24th in West Palm Beach, FL at the age of 69. While the cause of his death has yet to be confirmed, Trucks is survived by his wife, four children and four grandchildren.
"The Trucks and Allman Brothers Band families request all of Butch's friends and fans to please respect our privacy at this time of sadness for our loss," announced the group. "Butch will play on in our hearts forever." Donations and remembrances in Butch's name may be made to The Big House Museum in Macon, GA.
"I'm heartbroken," says Gregg Allman. "I've lost another brother and it hurts beyond words. Butch and I knew each other since we were teenagers and we were bandmates for over 45 years. He was a great man and a great drummer and I'm going to miss him forever. Rest In Peace Brother Butch." Read more here.
