Allman Brothers' Wife Arrested For Threatening To Shoot Teens 2017 In Review

The rock icon's wife was reportedly captured on cell phone video allegedly pointing a rifle at a group of high school students that were part of a local rowing crew and was arrested on Monday in Osprey, Florida, according to ABC Radio, who obtained a copy of the arrest report from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

The student had gathered on a site next to Betts' property for rowing practice and the video reportedly shows her with the rifle and yelling at the students to stay off of her property. The arrest report says the students have never ventured onto the property.

Betts is then said to be seen on the video tossing the rifle into the river. The weapon was later recovered by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Department. She then allegedly made a call to 911 and said "The crew from Sarasota High School have destroyed her life and she has had it." Read the ABC report for more details here.