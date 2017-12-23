John Mayer and Dave Chappelle Cover Nirvana Classic 2017 In Review

And during his set he was joined by Dave Chappelle for several covers, including Nirvana's "Come As You Are." A fan captured the event on video. Mayer does the heavy lifting, but Chappelle participates between sips of his drink.

Mayer will release his new album four songs at a time over the next few months, instead of putting out all the tracks at once. The first batch of songs will come out January 20, reports NME. Check out Mayer and Chappelle here.