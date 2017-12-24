Angus Young Was At Center Of Odd All-Star Jam 2017 In Review

The unique jam session is just one of the memories that Chris Glen (The Sensational Alex Harvey Band and The Michael Schenker Group) shares in his new book "Chris Glen: The Bass Business." Ahead of this Friday's release of the new book, Glen revealed an excerpt that recounts that memorable night when he hit the stage with legendary drummer Cozy Powell, Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen and Robin Zander and Angus Young:

"MSG [which featured him and Powell at the time] had just finished a tour with Molly Hatchet, and we were about to do Canada with Cheap Trick. Seattle in America is a bit like Crewe in Britain – all trains seem to go through there, and all bands seem to go through there. So we were in this club in Seattle, and Cheap Trick were there, and AC/DC were there too – they had the same management as Michael. Angus Young is a tea drinker now, but I think back then he was still up for anything. So that's what we were drinking … anything!

"We were all sat across six tables and there had been a band playing. The manager of the place said, 'Come on, some of you guys play a song,' and Cozy went, 'Okay, who's up for it?' It was really a case of, 'Who can still stand up?