Scott Stapp Reveals Eerie Connection To Scott Weiland 2017 In Review

Scott Stapp Reveals Eerie Connection To Scott Weiland was a top 17 story of April 2017: Former Creed frontman Scott Stapp had revealed an eerie experience and connection that he had to the late Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Recover singer Scott Weiland and said it was almost as if Weiland was speaking to him from the grave.
Stapp now fronts the supergroup Art of Anarchy (which features former Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal and Disturbed bassist John Moyer) but it was Weiland who sang on the group's debut album.
The singer shared a story in a recent interview that prior to joining the new band he was on a solo tour and happened to be using the same tour bus Weiland died on.
"All of a sudden, it was almost like Weiland speaking to me from the grave, man. It was a very weird feeling that I felt," Stapp recalled "I remember being in the bathroom, looking in the mirror, on the bus. And really feeling like I could hear or feel him saying, 'Dude, this could have been you. And this could be you if you continue that path. Don't do what I did. Don't go down that road.' And, literally, I'm having this moment."