Dave Grohl Laments Tween Photo Of His Scott Baio Haircut 2017 In Review

Dave Grohl Laments Tween Photo Of His Scott Baio Haircut was a top 17 story of April 2017: (Radio.com) As Dave Grohl continues to help promote his mother's new book, From Cradle to Stage, the Foo Fighters frontman has released a funny new video clip where he calls his mother to complain about some fairly embarrassing photos found within its pages.
While reading the book Grohl discovers several photos including one where, as a child, he's seen wearing a cowboy hat and pants that appear to be pooched out by a rather full diaper.
Another photo that Grohl wishes hadn't made the book shows the rocker as a pre-teen. "When I see the photo of me with a Scott Baio haircut," says Grohl, "that's not conducive to my rock and roll rebel image." Read more here.