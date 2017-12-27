Iron Maiden vs. Michael Jackson Near 666,000 Streams 2017 In Review

Iron Maiden vs. Michael Jackson Near 666,000 Streams was a top 17 story of June 2017: A mashup featuring Iron Maiden's "Trooper" and Michael Jackson's "Beat It" is approaching 666,000 streams after the "Iron Maiden vs. Michael Jackson" YouTube video clip went viral. (it has since gone over 1.8 million since this article originally published).
The unusual mashup of the early 1980s classics was made by Nightmare Lyra and also includes samples from Anthrax's "Caught In A Mosh", Judas Priest's Painkiller" and Billy Idol's "White Wedding."
As of Sunday night (June 18th) the video had been streamed just under 606,000 times, just a few thousand away from the 'Number Of The Beast'. Nightmare Lyra explained where the inspiration came from: "Was playing some riffs on my Ukulele the other day and suddenly I realized The Trooper and Beat It were surprisingly similar. Then I decided I had to make this." Stream it here.