Iron Maiden Have 'Top Secret' Plans For 2025 Says Bruce

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is busy promoting his new solo release, "The Mandrake Project", but he revealed during a new interview that Iron Maiden have "top secret" plans for next year.

Dickinson made the comments while speaking to ABC Audio about the new album and how Iron Maiden's plans have allowed him to currently focus on "The Mandrake Project".

He said, "I know what Maiden are doing (in 2025), which is all sort of top secret at the moment. But what Maiden are doing gives me a lot of space to go and plan something."

Bruce took the stage last night (April 12th) at the famed Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood for the first of two rare club appearances where he performed with the House Band Of Hell. He will be returning to the venue tonight for the second show.

