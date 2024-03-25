Iron Maiden Add Final Show To North American Tour

(Live Nation) Iron Maiden have added a brand-new show to the North American leg of THE FUTURE PAST TOUR later this year. They will be performing at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Weds 9th October.

Having last played in Phoenix on the Legacy of the Beast Tour in 2019, this return to the city will be their seventeenth performance there, since originally playing at the Memorial Coliseum on June 4th 1981 as part of the Killer World Tour, which marked IRON MAIDEN's first ever tour of the USA.

Tickets for the Phoenix concert go on general sale on Friday March 29th, at 10am local time. There will be no further shows announced in North America. Acclaimed Mongolian metal band THE HU will be joining Iron Maiden on all shows throughout North America.

The HU comment: "Iron Maiden is the master of the masters of rock music - they are one of the biggest inspirations to us! The way that they create and perform their music is majestic and we still remember the first time we heard their 'Trooper' song and felt the deep energy behind each word. Something about their rhythm hits so close to home and we can't wait to be on a tour with them for the first time. America, we will see you very soon and be prepared for the mind-blowing shows we will bring to you!"

OCTOBER 2024

Fri 4th: North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, SAN DIEGO, CA

Sat 5th: Michelob ULTRA Arena, LAS VEGAS, NV

Tues 8th: Kia Forum, LOS ANGELES, CA

Weds 9th: Footprint Center, PHOENIX, AZ (NEW SHOW)

Sat 12th: Aftershock Festival, SACRAMENTO, CA

Mon 14th: MODA Center, PORTLAND, OR

Weds 16th: Tacoma Dome, TACOMA, WA

Fri 18th: Delta Center, SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Sat 19th: Ball Arena, DENVER, CO

Tues 22nd: Xcel Energy Center, ST PAUL, MN

Thurs 24th: Allstate Arena, ROSEMONT, IL

Sat 26th: Scotiabank Arena, TORONTO, ON

Sun 27th: Videotron Centre, QUEBEC, QC

Weds 30th: Centre Bell, MONTREAL, QC

NOVEMBER 2024

Fri 1st: Wells Fargo Center, PHILADELPHIA, PA

Sat 2nd: Barclays Center, BROOKLYN, NY

Weds 6th: DCU Center, WORCESTER, MA

Fri 8th: PPG Paints Arena, PITTSBURGH, PA

Sat 9th: Prudential Center, NEWARK, NJ

Tues 12th: CFG Bank Arena, BALTIMORE, MD

Weds 13th: Spectrum Center, CHARLOTTE, NC

Sat 16th: Dickies Arena, FORT WORTH, TX

Sun 17th: Frost Bank Center (formerly AT&T Center), SAN ANTONIO, TX

