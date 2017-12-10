Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Songs Coming On New Album

The 13-track project - which includes 10 unreleased tunes - marks the third volume in a trilogy from the guitar icon's archive, following 2010's "Valleys Of Neptune" and 2013's "People, Hell And Angels."

Many of the album's tracks were recorded by the Band Of Gypsys, Hendrix's trio with Buddy Miles and Billy Cox. Johnny Winter appears on "Things I Used To Do"; original Jimi Hendrix Experience members Mitch Mitchell and Noel Redding are featured on "Hear My Train A Comin'"; and Lonnie Youngblood appears on "Georgia Blues."

"Both Sides Of The Sky" was produced by Eddie Kramer alongside John McDermott and Janie Hendrix, the guitarist's sister and president of Experience Hendrix.

"Jimi's true home was the studio - that's where the music and the magic happened," says Kramer. "He loved everything about recording, and it's been my distinct pleasure and an honor to play a part in that process both then and now.

"The first thing is you put the tape on and you listen to it and the hairs just stand up right on the back of your neck and you go, 'Oh my God. This is too (expletive) incredible. It's an incredible thing. Forty, 50 years later here we are and I'm listening to these tapes going, 'Oh my God, that's an amazing performance.'"

"It was amazing just to watch him in the studio or live," adds Kramer. "The brain kicks off the thought process - it goes through his brain through his heart and through his hands and onto the guitar, and it's a seamless process. It's like a lead guitar and a rhythm guitar at the same time, and it's scary. There's never been another Jimi Hendrix, at least in my mind." Read more - here.