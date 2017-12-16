Unreleased Vince Staples Track Fuels Animated 'Spiderman' Trailer

In the nearly 90-second clip, Staples can be heard rapping over slick beats as the adventure plays out on screen. "This morning I woke up in the fortress of distortion / I'm at war with my emotions / I'm coming home now / I'm coming home / Right where I belong now / Right where I belong," he raps.

Previously, Staples' song "BagBak" was featured in the Marvel film Black Panther. The Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, is expected to hit theaters Christmas 2018. Watch the trailer for the new film - here.