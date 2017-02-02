Blondie Stream New Single From Forthcoming Pollinator Album

The band has also revealed the tracklisting for the new effort, their 11th studio release: 1. Doom or Destiny, 2. Long Time, 3. Already Naked, 4. Fun, 5. My Monster, 6. Best Day Ever, 7. Gravity, 8. When I Gave Up On You, 9. Love Level, 10. Too Much, 11. Fragments.

The album is set to be released in various formats including in CD, digital, heavy weight vinyl, and a limited edition 7" box set. Check out the stream of the new single here.