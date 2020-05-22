Green Day Release Video For Cover Of Blondie Classic

(hennemusic) Green Day are streaming video of their newly-released cover of the 1979 Blondie classic, "Dreaming." The band previewed the song's arrival on social media this week with an image of Billie Joe Armstrong's dog sleeping and thinking about the group performing in concert.

"Lenny has been 'Dreaming' of being back out on the road, so the three of us thought we'd lend the soundtrack," said Green Day about the new cover.

"This isn't a dream, or a drill; our cover of Blondie's Dreaming is out everywhere now," added the band alongside its release. "This video's for all of you. We can't wait to see your faces when we're back out in the world." Watch the video here.

