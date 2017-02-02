Zakk Wylde Announces Zakk Sabbath's First U.S. Headline Tour

The group, which celebrates the music of heavy metal godfathers Black Sabbath, also includes Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie) and Joey Castillo (Eagles of Death Metal, Scott Weiland and the Wildabouts, Queens Of The Stone Age).

The tour will feature support from Beastmaker and is set to kick off on May 19th at The Gramercy Theatre in New York City and will conclude on June 10th in San Francisco at Slim's.

The band will also performing at this year's Rock and The Range (May 21st in Columbus, Oh) and Rocklahoma (May 27th in Pryor, OK) music festivals.

Zakk Sabbath U.S. Headline Tour Dates:

05/19 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

05/20 - Camden, NJ - MMR*B*Q*

05/23 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

05/25 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Studio

05/26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill

05/28 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

05/30 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

05/31 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

06/02 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

06/04 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

06/06 - Spokane, WA - The Pin

06/07 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

06/08 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

06/10 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's