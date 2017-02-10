Singled Out: Lucas Gordon's Fall With Style 02-10-2017

. Indie artist Lucas Gordon recently released his new single "Fall With Style" and to celebrate we asked him to share the story behind the track with us. Here is the story: I wrote Fall with Style a few months after I moved from my childhood home in New Hampshire to northern California in 2015. Everything was new, and like any properly sensitive musician, I turned to writing to find some sort of shelter from the package deal of responsibility and crippling anxiety. I still remember the epiphany of the verse and the pre chorus. I was busking in the quaint downtown Mountain View when the melodies hit me. They just made sense. I didn't have to work hard for them like I did for other songs I was writing, which of course made me immediately paranoid. Today I would have accepted the inspiration as a gift, but back then I tried "solving" the song by questioning every word I'd written. I decided I liked everything except the chorus, which felt forced and wordy. After four days of frustrated deliberation, I finally came up with what you hear now on the single. I was in down town San Jose playing on the sidewalk before an open mic. I started playing the song, expecting to get stuck again at the chorus. Instead of stopping though, I heard this high, falling melody in my head. From then on I couldn't stop singing it. I remember multiple times humming it in coffee shops like I would a radio-hit, hoping someone would recognize it and bond with me, only to realize it was my own writing. Pathetic as that was, it truly was the first time I'd fallen in love with my own song. I decided to use it as the debut single because of how much it meant to me in a time of all-around uncertainty. I want it to reach people who know they've got something good but just feel stuck and directionless. It's just a byproduct of being ambitious, creative, and a bit neurotic. I've related with other artists over this so many times and I hope it can help others get past that stage a tiny bit quicker and with all their sanity intact. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about Lucas right here! advertisement

