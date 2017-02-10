Truckfighters Announce North American Tour

The tour is scheduled to begin on March 15th in San Diego at Brick By Brick and will be concluding on March 31st in Mesa, AZ at Club Red and will feature support from Green Leaf, with We Hunt Buffalo appearing at the Canadian dates.

The band had this to say, "We are beyond stoked to get back to do more shows in Canada and the US this March. It feels like North America is really catching up to the Truckfighters vibe!"

Truckfighters Tour Dates:

Wednesday, March 15th - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

Thursday, March 16th - Los Angeles, CA - Complex

Friday, March 17th - San Francisco, CA - Bottom Of The Hill

Saturday, March 18th - Sacramento, CA - Starlight Lounge

Sunday, March 19th - Portland, OR - Ash Street Saloon

Monday, March 20th - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Tuesday, March 21st - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

Thursday, March 23rd - Calgary, AB - Distortion

Friday, March 24th - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

Saturday, March 25th - Saskatoon, SK - Amigos

Sunday, March 26th - Regina, SK - The Exchange

Tuesday, March 28th - Denver, CO - Moon Room

Wednesday, March 29th - Albuquerque, NM - Low Spirits

Thursday, March 30th - Tucson, AZ - The Flycatcher

Friday, March 31st - Mesa, AZ - Club Red