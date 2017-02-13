Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Brothers Osborne Expand Pawn Shop For Reissue
02-13-2017
.
Brothers Osborne

Brothers Osborne have expanded their debut album "Pawn Shop" for a deluxe reissue that will include three bonus tracks, and is set to hit stores on March 10th. We were sent the following details:

Produced in the main by Jay Joyce, whose previous credits include both Eric Church & Little Big Town, Pawn Shop sees the Brothers T.J. (lead vocals, acoustic guitar) & John (electric guitar, background vocals) delivering a selection of finely-crafted songs with a heavy side-order of heart n soul, plus a healthy dash of groove; a selection that has caused their profile and their reputation to grow swiftly in the States, with tracks such as Rum and Stay A Little Longer (lead UK single) picking up serious radio rotation, and current US single / video, the rockin It Aint My Fault, likely to follow suit.

Along the way, the Brothers have been nominated for a Grammy and voted Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2016 Country Music Awards, all of which provides the perfect launch platform for the bands first live shows in the UK, set to take place in March when they appear at the C2C (Country to Country) events in Glasgow (March 11th) & London (March 12th); a headline date has also been confirmed for March 13th at Dingwalls in London.

Tracklisting
1. Dirt Rich 02:53
2. 21 Summer 03:35
3. Stay A Little Longer 05:36
4. Pawn Shop 02:45
5. Rum 03:34
6. Loving Me Back (Featuring Lee Ann Womack) 04:19
7. American Crazy 02:40
8. Greener Pastures 02:53
9. Down Home 03:39
10. Heart Shaped Locket 03:37
11. It Ain't My Fault 03:43
12. Love The Lonely Out Of You (Bonus) 05:24
13. Shoot From The Hip (Bonus) 03:35
14. Arms Of Fire (Bonus) 04:00

advertisement

Brothers Osborne Music, DVDs, Books and more

Brothers Osborne T-shirts and Posters

More Brothers Osborne News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Brothers Osborne Expand Pawn Shop For Reissue

Brothers Osborne Still Perform After Venue Ceiling Collapses


More Stories for Brothers Osborne

Brothers Osborne Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Dillinger Escape Plan Tour Bus Struck By Truck, 13 Injured- Angus Young Jams AC/DC Classics With Guns N' Roses- David Bowie Dominates Rock Related Grammy Awards- more

Guns N' Roses Surprised By AC/DC's Angus Young- As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Released Early From Prison- 5th Annual Metallica Night Details Announced- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Releases Message To Fans- Third Slipknot Member Undergoes Spinal Surgery- Eddie Van Halen Makes Dying Fan's Dream Come True- From First To Last- more

Page Too:
Adele's George Michael Tribute Halted For Technical Difficulties- Drake Says More Life Will Be Done In Two Weeks- Collab Helps Nicki Minaj Beat Taylor Swift Chart Record- more

Aretha Franklin To Retire Later This Year- Selena Gomez 'Can't Stand' Social Media- Drake And Big Sean Have A Lot Of Unreleased Music- Willie Nelson Postpones More Shows- more

Beyonce Facing $20 Million Lawsuit- Drake Receives Global Recording Artist of the Year Award- Prince and George Michael To Receive Special Grammy Tributes- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Dillinger Escape Plan Tour Bus Struck By Truck, 13 Injured

Angus Young Jams AC/DC Classics With Guns N' Roses

David Bowie Dominates Rock Related Grammy Awards

Metallica Joined By Lady Gaga For Glitchy Grammy Performance

Megadeth Win Metal Grammy For 'Dystopia'

Classic Prince Albums Added To Streaming Services

Kings Of Leon Release 'Reverend' Music Video

The Ghost Inside Forced To Pull Out Of Warped Tour

Gary Clark Jr. Announces New Live Album

Pierce The Veil Release 'Floral & Fading' Video

Avenged Sevenfold's Johnny Christ Becomes Daddy Christ

Misfits' Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein Streaming New Song

Glenn Hughes Announce Special Storytellers Event

Mike + The Mechanics Announce New Album 'Let Me Fly'

Rob Halford Explains Why Judas Priest's 'Turbo' Was Different

Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Guest On Rock Brigade

Guns N' Roses Surprised By AC/DC's Angus Young

As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Released Early From Prison

5th Annual Metallica Night Details Announced

Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta Streams New Song Featuring Howard Jones

Sammy Hagar To Do Online Q&A Ahead Of Rock & Roll Road Trip Premiere

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Streams New Song

Richie Kotzen Announces New Solo Album and Tour

Bobaflex Announce Tour and Pink Floyd Cover

• more

Page Too News Stories
Adele's George Michael Tribute Halted For Technical Difficulties

Drake Says 'More Life' Will Be Done In Two Weeks

Collab Helps Nicki Minaj Beat Taylor Swift Chart Record

Tupac Biopic Trailer Goes Online

Britney Spears Confirms Her Niece Maddie is Home

Carly Rae Jepsen and Lil Yachty Share Behind-The-Scenes Footage

Jamiroquai Streaming New Song 'Cloud 9'

Ed Sheeran Reveals Taylor Swift Leak Prevention Secret

Justin Timberlake and Sting To Perform At The Oscars

Justin Moore To Play NASCAR All-Star Race concert

Brothers Osborne Expand Pawn Shop For Reissue

Jidenna Streams New Track 'Bambi'

Brandy Clark and Charlie Worsham Teaming For Tour

Little Big Town Reveal New Song 'We Went to the Beach'

Sturgill Simpson Announces Summer Tour

ACMs Reveal 'The Week Vegas Goes Country' Details

Aretha Franklin To Retire Later This Year

Selena Gomez 'Can't Stand' Social Media

Drake And Big Sean Have A Lot Of Unreleased Music

Willie Nelson Forced To Postpone More Shows Due To Illness

Harry Styles' Solo Album Not Far Away From Being Ready

Lady Gaga Talks Super Bowl Show And Metallica Appreciation

Justin Timberlake Opens Up About His Childhood Trauma

Miranda Lambert Releases 'We Should Be Friends' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Holly Norman - Taking Care of Bluegrass: A Tribute to Elvis

Judas Priest - Turbo 30

Alice Cooper: Between High School and Old School

Saul Losada - Energy

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Pink Jeep Sedona Tour, Travvy Award Winners And More

5 Star: Jethro Tull - Stand Up: The Elevated Edition

Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen

Shallow Side - ONE

Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around

The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.