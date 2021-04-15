Brothers Osborne Launching We're Not For Everyone Tour

Brothers Osborne have announced that they will be hitting the road for a massive 50 market North American tour that will be running into late fall.

The We're Not For Everyone Tour will feature alternating support from Travis Denning and Tenille Townes and is set to kick off on July 29th in Philadelphia.

The band also shared the news that they will be releasing a brand new single entitled ""Younger Me" " tomorrow (April 16th). The song was written by TJ and coproduced by TJ and John. See the tour dates below:

Jul. 29 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage at the Mann

Jul. 30 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

Jul. 31 Westbrook, ME Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

Aug. 1 Providence, RI Bold Point Park

Aug. 4 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoom Amphitheater

Aug. 5 Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 14 Council Bluffs, IA Stir Concert Cove - Harrah's Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel***

Aug. 15 Dubuque, IA Q Casino Back Waters Stage***

Aug. 19 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug. 20 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 21 Farmingville, NY Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater

Aug. 26 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

Sep. 2 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Sep. 3 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sep. 4 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sep. 9 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

Sep. 10 Memphis, TN The Orpheum Theatre

Sep. 16 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Sep. 17 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Sep. 18 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

Sep. 22 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sep. 23 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall - Lawn

Sep. 24 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater**

Sep. 25 Helotes, TX Floore's Country Store**

Sep. 30 Asheville, NC Rabbit Rabbit

Oct. 1 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

Oct. 2 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

Oct. 8 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

Oct. 10 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 12 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

Oct. 13 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

Oct. 15 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Oct. 16 Sacramento, CA Memorial Auditorium

Oct. 17 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

Oct. 20 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Oct. 22 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater

Oct. 28 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Oct. 29 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom*

Oct. 30 Albany, NY Palace Theatre*

Nov. 11 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Nov. 13 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Nov. 18 Richmond, VA Altria Theater

Nov. 19 Washington, D.C. The Anthem

Nov. 20 Moon Twp, PA UPMC Events Center

* Tenille Townes Only

**Travis Denning Only

*** Opener TBA



Related Stories

Brothers Osborne To Rock Late Night TV

Brothers Osborne Announce New American Tour Dates

Brothers Osborne Drink Beer From Their Boots

Brothers Osborne Share Backstage Moments from Grammys

Brothers Osborne Reveal 'Port Saint Joe' Album Details

Brothers Osborne Release Epic Song 'Shoot Me Straight'

News > Brothers Osborne



