Brothers Osborne Launching We're Not For Everyone Tour

Brothers Osborne have announced that they will be hitting the road for a massive 50 market North American tour that will be running into late fall.
The We're Not For Everyone Tour will feature alternating support from Travis Denning and Tenille Townes and is set to kick off on July 29th in Philadelphia.
The band also shared the news that they will be releasing a brand new single entitled ""Younger Me" " tomorrow (April 16th). The song was written by TJ and coproduced by TJ and John. See the tour dates below:
Jul. 29 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage at the Mann
Jul. 30 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion
Jul. 31 Westbrook, ME Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
Aug. 1 Providence, RI Bold Point Park
Aug. 4 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoom Amphitheater
Aug. 5 Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park
Aug. 14 Council Bluffs, IA Stir Concert Cove - Harrah's Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel***
Aug. 15 Dubuque, IA Q Casino Back Waters Stage***
Aug. 19 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage
Aug. 20 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Aug. 21 Farmingville, NY Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater
Aug. 26 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater
Sep. 2 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Sep. 3 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sep. 4 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sep. 9 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
Sep. 10 Memphis, TN The Orpheum Theatre
Sep. 16 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
Sep. 17 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
Sep. 18 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion
Sep. 22 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sep. 23 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall - Lawn
Sep. 24 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater**
Sep. 25 Helotes, TX Floore's Country Store**
Sep. 30 Asheville, NC Rabbit Rabbit
Oct. 1 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre
Oct. 2 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place
Oct. 8 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
Oct. 10 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
Oct. 12 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
Oct. 13 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
Oct. 15 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Oct. 16 Sacramento, CA Memorial Auditorium
Oct. 17 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
Oct. 20 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Oct. 22 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater
Oct. 28 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
Oct. 29 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom*
Oct. 30 Albany, NY Palace Theatre*
Nov. 11 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Nov. 13 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Nov. 18 Richmond, VA Altria Theater
Nov. 19 Washington, D.C. The Anthem
Nov. 20 Moon Twp, PA UPMC Events Center
* Tenille Townes Only
**Travis Denning Only
*** Opener TBA
