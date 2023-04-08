Brothers Osborne Release Three New Songs

(UMG Nashville) Brothers Osborne share three new songs, "Nobody's Nobody,"⁠ "Might As Well Be Me,"⁠ And "Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day).⁠" The three tracks are part of a soon to be announced project from Brothers Osborne and the first look at new music from the duo since the 2022 release of the deluxe edition of their GRAMMY-nominated album, Skeletons.

John Osborne of the band shared, "As musicians, we're constantly evolving and pushing ourselves to new heights. With our fourth album, we've teamed up with a new producer, Mike Elizondo, and embraced his approach to our sound and story. Our expectations were already high and he absolutely shattered them. It's exciting to see where this journey will take us and we can't wait to share this sound with everyone. Life and art are about growth and taking risks, and we're ready to take on the challenge." Listen to the three new songs here.

Brothers Osborne's new music is produced by Mike Elizondo, also a co-writer of "Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day).⁠" Elizondo reveals about the project, "Working on music with them was unlike anything I've done before. We had the amazing advantage in that they walked in with just a ton of great songs. The first time I did meet the band at TJ's house it really did feel like I was hanging out with high school buddies. I feel like if we were in high school together these would have been the band geeks I would have hung out with."

Brothers Osborne are on the road this summer.

JUN 4 MADISON, IL Confluence Music Festival @ World Wide Technology Raceway

JUN 16 LINCOLN, CA The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

JUN 17 CENTRAL POINT, OR Rogue Music Fest @ Jackson County Expo

JUN 18 SANTA ROSA, CA Country Summer Music Festival

JUN 23 BUFFALO, NY Sahlen Field

JUN 25 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA Beach It! Country Music Festival

JUL 01 GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

JUL 07 FORT LORAMIE, OH Country Concert

JUL 08 NEW HAVEN, KY The Amp at Log Still

JUL 28 URBANA, IL Champaign Country Fair

JUL 29 WEST BEND, WI Washington County Fair

AUG 04 DETROIT LAKES, MN WE Fest

AUG 05 SIOUX FALLS, SD Sioux Empire Fair

AUG 19 MONTREAL, QC Lasso Montreal @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

AUG 24 PUT IN BAY, OH Bash on the Bay

SEP 02 SNOWMASS VILLAGE, CO Jazz Aspen Snowmass

OCT 19 FORT WORTH, TX Gordy's HWY30 Music Fest (Texas Edition) @ Texas Motor Speedway

OCT 21 PHOENIX, AZ Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum

