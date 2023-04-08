Brothers Osborne Release Three New Songs

(UMG Nashville) Brothers Osborne share three new songs, "Nobody's Nobody," "Might As Well Be Me," And "Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day)." The three tracks are part of a soon to be announced project from Brothers Osborne and the first look at new music from the duo since the 2022 release of the deluxe edition of their GRAMMY-nominated album, Skeletons.
John Osborne of the band shared, "As musicians, we're constantly evolving and pushing ourselves to new heights. With our fourth album, we've teamed up with a new producer, Mike Elizondo, and embraced his approach to our sound and story. Our expectations were already high and he absolutely shattered them. It's exciting to see where this journey will take us and we can't wait to share this sound with everyone. Life and art are about growth and taking risks, and we're ready to take on the challenge." Listen to the three new songs here.
Brothers Osborne's new music is produced by Mike Elizondo, also a co-writer of "Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day)." Elizondo reveals about the project, "Working on music with them was unlike anything I've done before. We had the amazing advantage in that they walked in with just a ton of great songs. The first time I did meet the band at TJ's house it really did feel like I was hanging out with high school buddies. I feel like if we were in high school together these would have been the band geeks I would have hung out with."
Brothers Osborne are on the road this summer.
JUN 4 MADISON, IL Confluence Music Festival @ World Wide Technology Raceway
JUN 16 LINCOLN, CA The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
JUN 17 CENTRAL POINT, OR Rogue Music Fest @ Jackson County Expo
JUN 18 SANTA ROSA, CA Country Summer Music Festival
JUN 23 BUFFALO, NY Sahlen Field
JUN 25 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA Beach It! Country Music Festival
JUL 01 GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
JUL 07 FORT LORAMIE, OH Country Concert
JUL 08 NEW HAVEN, KY The Amp at Log Still
JUL 28 URBANA, IL Champaign Country Fair
JUL 29 WEST BEND, WI Washington County Fair
AUG 04 DETROIT LAKES, MN WE Fest
AUG 05 SIOUX FALLS, SD Sioux Empire Fair
AUG 19 MONTREAL, QC Lasso Montreal @ Parc Jean-Drapeau
AUG 24 PUT IN BAY, OH Bash on the Bay
SEP 02 SNOWMASS VILLAGE, CO Jazz Aspen Snowmass
OCT 19 FORT WORTH, TX Gordy's HWY30 Music Fest (Texas Edition) @ Texas Motor Speedway
OCT 21 PHOENIX, AZ Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Brothers Osborne Share 'Midnight Rider's Prayer' Lyric Video
Brothers Osborne Launching We're Not For Everyone Tour
Metallica Week Coming To Jimmy Kimmel Live- Underoath Address The Departure Of James Smith- Greta Van Fleet- more
Motley Crue's Attorney Speaks Out About Mick Mars Lawsuit- Metallica To Rock The Howard Stern Show- Duran Duran- more
Mick Mars Sues Motley Crue- Linkin Park Announce Global Fan Q&A Livestream- Daughtry And Lzzy Hale Video For Journey Cover- more
Caught In The Act: John Mayer Unplugged In Chicago
Video Premiere: Joe Satriani and Brian Tarquin's 'Speed of Sound'
Caught In The Act: Dave Mason Rocks Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2023
Quick Flicks: Carly Simon - Live at Grand Central
Metallica Week Coming To Jimmy Kimmel Live
Underoath Address The Departure Of James Smith
Greta Van Fleet Discuss Meeting Legends Like Metallica And Bob Seger
Michigander Delivers Cannonball Video For Celebrate EP Release
The Aquadolls Share New Single 'Burn Baby Burn'
Fates Warning Vocalist Ray Alder Announces New Solo Album
Sleep Signals Release 'Fearless' Video
Robert Jon Shares Extended, Psychedelic Live Take Of ''Hey Hey Mama