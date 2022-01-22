Brothers Osborne Share 'Midnight Rider's Prayer' Lyric Video

Brothers Osborne have released a lyric video for their song "Midnight Rider's Prayer," which is one of the brand new track included on the deluxe edition of their "Skeletons" album.

The expanded edition of Grammy nominated album features three new tracks including the aforementioned "Midnight Rider's Prayer", as well as "Headstone" and "Younger Me".

"Headstone" was produced by Jay Joyce, while "Midnight Rider's Prayer" was recorded at John Osborne's home studio, co-produced by the duo, and with Willie Nelson's personal blessing uses elements of "On the Road Again." "Younger Me," also currently GRAMMY-nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

They performed "Younger Me" at this year's CMA Awards and TJ shared, "for many years I would watch this show, year after year, and I always thought how incredible it'd be and I'd dream of being here on this stage, and there were so many things that were so many hurdles for me. And I always truthfully felt like it would never be possible because of my sexuality to be here."

Watch the lyric video and see the tracklsting below:

Skeletons Deluxe Tracklist:

1. Lighten Up (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk)2. All Night (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Andrew DeRoberts)3. All the Good Ones Are (TJ Osborne, Lee Miller and Craig Wiseman)4. I'm Not for Everyone (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby)5. Skeletons (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Andrew DeRoberts)6. Back On The Bottle (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Hayes Carll)7. High Note (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Casey Beathard and Dustin Christensen)8. Muskrat Greene (John Osborne)9. Dead Man's Curve (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Lee Miller)10. Make It a Good One (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Stephen Wilson Jr.)11. Hatin' Somebody (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Casey Beathard)12. Old Man's Boots (John Osborne)13. Younger Me (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Kendell Marvel)14. Headstone (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Kendell Marvel)15. Midnight Rider's Prayer (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Paul Moak, Willie Nelson)

