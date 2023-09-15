Brothers Osborne Celebrating New Album With 'Nobody's Nobody' Video

(UMG Nashville) GRAMMY-winning duo Brothers Osborne release Brothers Osborne, their self-titled fourth studio album via EMI Records Nashville. The album was named one of the most anticipated albums of the year by the Los Angeles Times who call it "a lively self-titled" album which adds "fresh sounds and textures to the Osbornes' solidly built songs."

The duo is currently on the cover of American Songwriter who say a "sense of comfortable confidence echoes through all eleven tracks on Brothers Osborne, which builds off the duo's trademark meld of classic Southern rock and polished modern country."

At 12:00 p.m. CT, Brothers Osborne will share their music video for "Nobody's Nobody," directed by Wes Edwards and Ryan "Flash" Silver. Watch the music video below after release.

Last week, Brothers Osborne, the reigning CMA Vocal Duo of the Year, were nominated again in this category. They are five-time winners of this award and have six CMA awards in total. John Osborne of the band was additionally nominated in the Album of the Year category for his work as producer on Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville.

For their self-titled release, the brothers enlisted Mike Elizondo (Sheryl Crow, Turnstile, Dr. Dre, Twenty One Pilots, Lin-Manuel Miranda) to produce, entrusting him with curating his own band of studio musicians, including Paul McCartney's drummer Abe Laboriel Jr. behind the kit. Miranda Lambert provides the LP's sole guest vocals on "We Ain't Good At Breaking Up," after co-writing the song with Brothers Osborne and Jesse Frasure.

The brothers co-wrote every song on the album, including their chart-climbing current single "Nobody's Nobody," penned with Elizondo and Kendell Marvel, capturing a message of inclusion and acceptance.

Brothers Osborne will celebrate the release with four newly-announced tour dates in October, performing in New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and Nashville. The duo shares, "these four shows will be very special and all will be different, showcasing music from our new album, and of course some of your old favorites."

Brothers Osborne are one of music's most consistently adventurous bands, a duo connected by not just blood, but also a lifetime of performing together, and a shared working-class upbringing in Deale, Maryland. The reigning CMA and ACM Duo of the Year winners are leaders of a progressive and still classic school of country music, and the faces of the new generation of Nashville. Anchored by TJ's baritone and John's guitar, every one of the album's 11 tracks are distinctly Brothers Osborne songs - the album is also their most musically diverse yet, along with a new producer's direction, it features synthesizers, and a piano ballad.

"We are always pushing ourselves, always evolving and not afraid to change," John says. "But at the end of the day, we are also who we are."

"This is a defining record at this point in our career, where we needed to put it all on our shoulders," TJ says. "And we did. Like it was when we were growing up, it's just John and me."

Brothers Osborne Track Listing:

1. "Who Says You Can't Have Everything" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Casey Beathard)

2. "Nobody's Nobody" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Mike Elizondo, Kendell Marvel)

3. "Might As Well Be Me" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Corey Crowder, Julian Bunetta)

4. "Sun Ain't Even Gone Down Yet" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Corey Crowder)

5. "Goodbye's Kickin' In" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Lee Miller, Mike Elizondo)

6. "Love You Too" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jesse Frasure)

7. "New Bad Habit" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Lee Miller)

8. "We Ain't Good At Breaking Up" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert)

9. "Back Home" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Lee Miller)

10. "Ain't Nobody Got Time For That" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jaren Johnston, Lee Miller)

11. "Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day)" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jamie Hartman)

Brothers Osborne Tour Dates

Sep. 15, 2023 Napa, CA Fortinet Championship

Sep. 20, 2023 Lexington, KY Lexington Opera House

Sep. 22, 2023 Live Oak, FL Suwannee River Jam 2023

Sep. 30, 2023 Minot, ND Norsk Hostfest

Oct. 5, 2023 New York, NY The Rooftop At Pier 17

Oct. 7, 2023 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Oct. 14, 2023 Washington, DC The Anthem

Oct. 19, 2023 Fort Worth, TX Gordy's HWY30 Texas Edition 2023

Oct. 21, 2023 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Oct. 22, 2023 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre

