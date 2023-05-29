Brothers Osborne Share New Song 'Goodbye's Kickin' In'

(UMG Nashville) Brothers Osborne, the GRAMMY-winning country duo, share their new song "Goodbye's Kickin' In." The new track, produced by Mike Elizondo, is part of a soon-to-be-announced project from Brothers Osborne which follows their GRAMMY-nominated album, Skeletons.

Brothers Osborne recently won "Duo of The Year" at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. This marks their fourth win in the category, and their seventh ACM Award overall. Said John Osborne about their win, "I love the country music community. We're the luckiest people in the world."

Brothers Osborne are also joining the Artist of the Day lineup on the CMA Close Up Stage for CMA Fest's 50th anniversary celebration. Brothers Osborne will take the stage Saturday, June 10 at 10:45 AM for a live taping of the Country Heat Weekly podcast with hosts Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson, to discuss their career, music and tour, that will stream exclusively on Amazon Music. Fans can also see them perform at Spotify House on June 10 at Ole Red.

Brothers Osborne previously shared three new songs, "Nobody's Nobody,"⁠ "Might As Well Be Me,"⁠ And "Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day).⁠" John Osborne of the band shared, "As musicians, we're constantly evolving and pushing ourselves to new heights. With our fourth album, we've teamed up with a new producer, Mike Elizondo, and embraced his approach to our sound and story. Our expectations were already high and he absolutely shattered them. It's exciting to see where this journey will take us and we can't wait to share this sound with everyone. Life and art are about growth and taking risks, and we're ready to take on the challenge."Stream "Goodbye's Kickin' In" below:

Related Stories

Brothers Osborne Release Three New Songs

Brothers Osborne Share 'Midnight Rider's Prayer' Lyric Video

Brothers Osborne Launching We're Not For Everyone Tour

More Brothers Osborne News