Classic Prince Albums Added To Streaming Services

The catalog includes some of the late music icon's most popular albums including Prince, Dirty Mind, Controversy, 1999, Purple Rain, Around the World in a Day, Parade, Sign O' The Times, Batman and Diamonds and Pearls.

WBR chairman and CEO Cameron Strang had these comments, "Prince recorded his most influential and popular music during his time with Warner Bros. and we are deeply aware of our responsibility to safeguard and nurture his incredible legacy.

"Warner Bros. is thrilled to be able to bring Prince's music to his millions of fans around the world via streaming services, fittingly on music's biggest night. We'd like to thank Prince's estate, Universal Music Publishing, the Grammy Awards and all of the streaming services for their great collaboration in making this landmark event possible.

"We're also pleased to announce our plan to release the remaster of Prince's most iconic album, Purple Rain, along with two incredible albums of previously unreleased Prince music and two complete concert films from the Paisley Park vault on June 9.

"When we make any of Prince's music available to fans - from the hits to unreleased gems - we are committed to upholding Prince's high creative standards and we know fans will be thrilled when they hear these albums and see these films."