Misfits' Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein Streaming New Song

Frankenstein is joined in the Doyle project by Cancerslug vocalist Alex "Wolfman" Story and the new album will be released in various CD and vinyl formats including limited edition versions. Stream the new song here

Doyle are currently on the road for the Abominate The World Tour, which includes several dates in the UK, Germany, Austria, Italy, Hungary, and more, with 2017 US Dates to be announced.

Abominate The World Tour Dates:

2/14 Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrak Club

2/15 Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert Room 041

2/16 Vienna, Austria - Viper Rooms

2/17 Milan, Italy - Legend Club

2/18 Cervia (Ravenna), Italy - Rock Planet

2/19 Roma, Italy - Traffic

2/21 Baded, Switzerland - Werkk

2/23 Madrid, Spain - Sala Lemon

2/24 Barcelona, Spain - Estraperlo

2/25 Romans/Isere France - La Cordonnerie

2/26 St Jean De Vedas France - Secret Place

2/27 Paris France - Glazert