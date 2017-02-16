Dr. Luke Camp Reacts To Kesha Leaked Emails Report

Page Six published excerpts of emails between them, which paint Dr. Luke in an unflattering light — in one excerpt, Luke says that "A-list songwriters and producers are reluctant to give Kesha their songs because of her weight."

In another, he complains about the singer breaking her all-juice diet. Dr. Luke's legal team claims the excerpts are being taken out of context. Read the full statement from Dr. Luke attorney Christine Lepera here.