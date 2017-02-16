Minus The Bear Streaming New Single 'Last Kiss'

The new track can be streamed here. The album marks the band's sixth studio release and was produced by Sam Bell (The Cribs, Weezer, Bloc Party, Two Door Cinema Club). Guitarist David Knudson had this to say about the effort, "There was a lot of change and uncertainty. I think the general vibe of emptiness, replacement, lacking, and longing to fill in the gaps was very present in everyones' minds."

The band will be hitting the road next month for a North American tour to promote the new album and they have recruited Beach Slang and Bayonne to support them at most of the dates.

The tour will be kicking off on March 10th at the Knitting Factory in Boise and is set to run until April 14th where it will conclude in Portland, OR at the Wonder Ballroom. See the dates below:

Minus the Bear North American Tour Dates:

03/10 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

03/11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

03/12 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

03/14 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

03/18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

03/20 - Orlando, FL - Beacham Theater

03/21 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

03/22 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

03/3 - Richmond, VA - The National

03/24 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

03/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

03/26 - Boston, MA - Royale

03/28 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

03/29 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/30 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

03/31 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

04/01 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

04/02 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

04/04 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

04/05 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

04/06 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

04/07 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

04/08 - San Antonio, TX - Maverick Music Festival

04/10 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

04/12 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

04/13 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

04/14 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom