Revenge and Blasphemy Lead Black Mourning Light Lineup

This year's infernal ritual features legends from Canada's black metal scene with headliners Revenge (Edmonton, AB), Blasphemy (Vancouver, BC), Rites Of Thy Degringolade (Edmonton, AB) and Antichrist (Vancouver, BC).

Joining the line up from the United States is Montana's blackened death eaters Fortress, Los Angeles black / death legends Gravehill and Ohio's nefarious Funeral Of God. From the surrounding Western Canadian metal scene, the carnage is intensified with Xul, Ares Infernus, Sorguinazia, Scythra, and Goathammer.

BML organizer Dustin Ekman comments: "This year we are taking extreme to a new level for Black Mourning Light, and I couldn't be more honoured to have true legends in black metal on the festival. Revenge and Blasphemy are two of the biggest names in black metal, and with them are some of the best bands in the world to create an absolutely killer lineup. This is a year to not be missed, that's for sure."

Friday, October 13th

Blasphemy (Vancouver, BC) - 12am

Rites of Thy Degringolade (Edmonton, AB) - 11pm

Fortress (Kalispell, MT) - 10pm

Sorguinazia (Edmonton, AB) - 9pm

Ares Infernus (Lethbridge, AB) - 8pm

Doors 630 pm



Saturday, October 14th

Revenge (Edmonton, AB) - 12am

Gravehill (Los Angeles, CA) - 10:30pm

Antichrist (Vancouver, BC) - 9:30pm

Xul (Armstrong, BC) - 830pm

Funeral of God (Canton, OH) - 7:30pm

Scythra (Regina, SK) - 6:30pm

Goathammer (Saskatoon, SK) - 5:30pm

Doors 4pm