Fat Joe And Remy Ma Release New Album Plata O Plomo

Longtime friends and collaborators since the 1990s, Fat Joe and Remy Ma scored a smash last year when they released "All The Way Up," a collaboration with French Montana and Infared. With over 325 million total streams, "All The Way Up" was one of the most popular rap songs of 2016 and was certified platinum by the RIAA.

With official remixes featuring JAY Z, David Guetta, Snoop Dogg, The Game & E-40 alongside having ad placements in the trailer for XXX 3 and ESPN's NFL Sunday Countdown, the track earned the duo two BET Hip-Hop Awards, the Rhythm and Bars Award at the Soul Train Awards, and GRAMMY Award nominations for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. Stream the album via Spotify here.