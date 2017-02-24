Slipknot, Korn, Nickelback Banned On Army Post?

The alleged memorandum banning the playing of music from Slipknot, Nickelback, Korn, Creed and Smash Mouth was published by US Army WTF! Moments Facebook page on the day it was supposedly issued (Feb. 14th).

The document, which had identifying information redacted, reads, "Effective 14 February 2017, the following bands will no longer be allowed to be played at the CP. This applies to all times, not just work hours."

Mike Trysom, who is associated with the Facebook page, believes that it was a joke played by the commander. He had this to say (via Metal Hammer), "The term 'real' depends on your outlook,. Do we really think this commander signed that memo as a lawful order? No, not at all. It was likely a joke or a prank he played on one of the platoons under his command.

"The memo is valid and in the right format- some of our commenters are not as smart as they think they are."