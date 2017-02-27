Eminem Announced As Reading and Leeds Festivals Headliner

Event organizers expressed their excitement about Em's return appearance to the festival, fondly remembering his previous appearances. 'Eminem returning to Reading and Leeds is beyond exciting," said R&L boss Melvin Benn. 'His 2013 headline performance was incredible and I can't want to have him back.

"In addition to our third and final headliner--joining Kasabian and Muse--we've announced over 70 additional acts to this year's line-up--it's looking stronger than ever." See the announcement tweet and lineup here.