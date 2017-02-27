Iron Maiden Announce Final Show Of Book Of Souls Tour

The new show will be taking place at the Barclays Center on July 22nd and will mark the final stop for the North American tour leg which will be kicking off on June 3rd in Bristow, VA.

The band also announced something special for fans that attend the newly announced show "To mark the very end of the tour Maiden have used their coveted city specific event shirt art upfront of the show.

"The art, by long time collaborator Herve Monjeaud, features Eddie playing havoc with the iconic Brooklyn Bridge amidst hordes of global Maiden fans arriving to witness the event." Check out the artwork here.