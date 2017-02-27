Robin Thicke Accused Of 'Tampering' With Court Order By Ex

Her attorneys claim the 'Blurred Lines" singer 'tampered" with a court order and tried to get her arrested in front of their 6-year-old son. "Mr. Thicke's egregious, premeditated and unlawful domestic violence has terrorized [Patton and their son]" claim the documents, according to Billboard.

The filing also alleges Thicke took the couple's designated CPS case worker to an expensive sushi dinner while the case was in progress. Patton gained sole custody of their son as of January 26, when she filed for a temporary restraining order and brought allegations of abuse during their marriage to light. Read more here.