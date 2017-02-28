Mavis Staples Leads Blues Hall of Fame 2017 Inductees

We were sent these details: This year's 14 honorees represent all five of the Hall of Fame's categories: Performers, Non-Performing Individuals, Classic of Blues Literature, Classic of Blues Recording (Song) and Classic of Blues Recording (Album).

The six performers chosen for induction include two distinctive vocalists, Mavis Staples and Latimore; a pair of legendary guitarists, Magic Slim and Johnny Copeland; and longtime Howlin' Wolf sidemen guitarist Willie Johnson and piano-man Henry Gray. They will join the more than 125 performers who already are Hall of Fame members. The year's non-performer selection is Living Blues Magazine co-founder and radio show host Amy van Singel, who passed away in Sept. 2016.

The Classic of Blues Literature pick is the rightfully recognized Father of the Blues, W.C. Handy's 1941 memorable autobiography. John Lee Hooker was among the Hall's first inductees in 1980 and now his 1966 Chess album Real Folk Blues will enter the Hall of Fame too in the Classic of Blues Recording Album category. The quintet of Classic of Blues Recording songs includes Bo Diddley's signature tune "Bo Diddley," Tommy Tucker's much covered classic "Hi Heel Sneakers," the Albert King hit "I'll Play the Blues For You," Son House's "Preachin' the Blues" and "I Ain't Superstitious," which features 2017 inductee Henry Gray playing on Howlin' Wolf's well-known 1961 recording.

The Blues Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place Wednesday, May 10 at Memphis' Halloran Centre for the Performing Arts and Education. Hosted by the Blues Foundation, the evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a Cocktail Reception, followed by the Induction Ceremony at 6:30 pm. Tickets for this open-to-the-public ceremony are $100 per seat and can be purchased online here.