Steve Hackett To Conclude American Tour With Orchestra Show (Week in Review)

Hackett kicked off his Genesis Revisited with Classic Hackett North American tour earlier this week with a two night stand in Nashville and will wrap up with trek with the orchestra show on March 3rd in Buffalo at the Kleinhans Music Hall.

The guitarist is focusing the new tour on celebrating the 40th anniversary of the classic Genesis album "Wind & Wuthering", which was his final effort with the prog rock legends. See the remaining dates - here.