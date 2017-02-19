|
YOB Frontman Mike Scheidt Recovering From Emergency Surgery (Week in Review)
YOB Frontman Mike Scheidt Recovering From Emergency Surgery was a Top 10 story on Thursday: YOB frontman Mike Scheidt was forced to undergo emergency surgery for diverticulitis last month and a benefit concert and a crowdfunding campaign have been announced to help him offset the medical costs. The band announced that a benefit show will be taking place at Revolution Hall in Portland, Or on March 16th which will be headlined by Red Fang and will feature performances from Danava and Norska. A GoFundMe campaign has also been started to help raise funds for Scheidt to offset some of his medical costs, including a surgery that he will reportedly have next month. At press time the campaign had raised almost half of the $25K goal. The campaign page says in part, "Mike is a humble man, and not one to ask for help. That made his recent hospitalization all the more dire, because he fought against the pain and resisted a sense of weakness. But after a certain point, the only intervention that could save his life was a painful and costly surgery that removed a part of his intestines. Mike was literally within hours of death. Miraculously, he is still with us. "Luckily, Mike is insured. So, if all goes well, the vast medical bills (past and future-there is another surgery scheduled for mid-March) are not going to ruin him. However, as we all know, there are deductibles, co-pays, and prescriptions that add up. More to the point, there is rent, bills, and lost wages. At the moment, he needs to take time off while he recovers from the life-threatening illness Diverticulitis." Visit the band's Facebook for the latest updates and more details - here.
