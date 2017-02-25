Fit For An Autopsy Streaming New Song 'Iron Moon' (Week in Review)

The song comes from the group's forthcoming studio album "The Great Collapse," which will be hitting stores on St. Patrick's Day (March 17th). guitarist and producer Will Putney had this to say about the new track:

"Iron Moon's one of our more aggressive songs, lyrically it's sort of an attack on the complacent and routine life. The world is full of people stuck in these dead end paths, just accepting a world that's handed to you, a world where you have no voice or no opportunity to even get ahead.

"It's a song written in defiance of that and is a reminder that you don't have to settle for being exploited or controlled by anyone." Check out a stream of the new song - here.