Fit For An Autopsy Reveal Cover Of Lamb Of God's Walk With Me In Hell

Fit For An Autopsy have released a music video of their cover of the Lamb Of God track "Walk With Me In Hell", to celebrate their upcoming tour with the group.

They had this to say, "When we started this band, Lamb of God was one of our collective inspirations as to what we hoped FFAA could become one day.

"Uncompromising DIY work ethic, socially conscious subject matter, timeless songs and riffs for days. In celebration of our upcoming tour with them, we thought it'd be fun to do a little tribute to one of their classics. Please enjoy 'Walk With Me In Hell."

Fit For An Autopsy will be joining Lamb Of God's tour beginning October 1st in Salt Lake City through October 20th in Irving, TX. See the dates and watch the video below:

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 01 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great SaltAir

Oct 02 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Oct 04 - Fresno, CA - Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena

Oct 07 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival *No Fit For An Autopsy

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 09 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct 10 - Kent (Seattle), WA - Accesso ShoWare Center

Oct 11 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 13 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

Oct 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theater

Oct 15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Oct 16 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

Oct 18 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

Oct 19 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Oct 20 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

