Fit For An Autopsy Reveal Cover Of Lamb Of God's Walk With Me In Hell

Keavin Wiggins | 08-30-2022

Fit For An Autopsy Promo photo courtesy Atom Splitter
Fit For An Autopsy have released a music video of their cover of the Lamb Of God track "Walk With Me In Hell", to celebrate their upcoming tour with the group.

They had this to say, "When we started this band, Lamb of God was one of our collective inspirations as to what we hoped FFAA could become one day.

"Uncompromising DIY work ethic, socially conscious subject matter, timeless songs and riffs for days. In celebration of our upcoming tour with them, we thought it'd be fun to do a little tribute to one of their classics. Please enjoy 'Walk With Me In Hell."

Fit For An Autopsy will be joining Lamb Of God's tour beginning October 1st in Salt Lake City through October 20th in Irving, TX. See the dates and watch the video below:

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, Fit For An Autopsy
Oct 01 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great SaltAir
Oct 02 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Oct 04 - Fresno, CA - Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena
Oct 07 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival *No Fit For An Autopsy

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox, Fit For An Autopsy
Oct 09 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Oct 10 - Kent (Seattle), WA - Accesso ShoWare Center
Oct 11 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, Fit For An Autopsy
Oct 13 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
Oct 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theater
Oct 15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Oct 16 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center
Oct 18 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
Oct 19 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
Oct 20 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

