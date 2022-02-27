Fit For An Autopsy Going Ahead With Spring Tour

New Jersey rockers Fit For An Autopsy have announced their spring headline tour of Europe and the UK is still on schedule to take place this May.

They are launching the trek to promote their new album, "Oh What the Future Holds" and it will feature support from special Enterprise Earth, Ingested, Great American Ghost and Sentinels.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on May 5th in Antwerp at the Trix Club and will be wrapping up on May 27th in Utrecht at Helling. See the dates for the trek below:

05/05 - BE Antwerp - Trix Club

05/06 - UK Bristol - Fleece

05/07 - UK Birmingham - The Mill

05/08 - UK Manchester - Rebellion

05/09 - UK Glasgow - Cathouse

05/10 - UK Southampton - The Loft

05/11 - UK London - o2 Academy Islington

05/12 - FR Paris - Gibus

05/13 - DE Köln - Essigfabrik

05/14 - DE Berlin - SO36

05/15 - DE Hannover - Faust

05/16 - DE Hamburg - Logo

05/17 - DE Leipzig - Conne Island

05/18 - PL Warsaw - Proxima

05/19 - DE Nurnberg - Hirsch

05/20 - AT Wien - Arena

05/21 - HU Budapest - Barba Negra

05/22 - SLO Ljubljana - Orto Bar

05/23 - IT Milan - Slaughter Club

05/24 - CH Lyss - Kulturfabrik

05/25 - DE Munchen - Backstage

05/26 - DE Saarbrucken - Garage

05/27 - NL Utrecht - Helling

