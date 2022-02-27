Fit For An Autopsy Going Ahead With Spring Tour

New Jersey rockers Fit For An Autopsy have announced their spring headline tour of Europe and the UK is still on schedule to take place this May.
They are launching the trek to promote their new album, "Oh What the Future Holds" and it will feature support from special Enterprise Earth, Ingested, Great American Ghost and Sentinels.
The tour is scheduled to kick off on May 5th in Antwerp at the Trix Club and will be wrapping up on May 27th in Utrecht at Helling. See the dates for the trek below:
05/05 - BE Antwerp - Trix Club
05/06 - UK Bristol - Fleece
05/07 - UK Birmingham - The Mill
05/08 - UK Manchester - Rebellion
05/09 - UK Glasgow - Cathouse
05/10 - UK Southampton - The Loft
05/11 - UK London - o2 Academy Islington
05/12 - FR Paris - Gibus
05/13 - DE Köln - Essigfabrik
05/14 - DE Berlin - SO36
05/15 - DE Hannover - Faust
05/16 - DE Hamburg - Logo
05/17 - DE Leipzig - Conne Island
05/18 - PL Warsaw - Proxima
05/19 - DE Nurnberg - Hirsch
05/20 - AT Wien - Arena
05/21 - HU Budapest - Barba Negra
05/22 - SLO Ljubljana - Orto Bar
05/23 - IT Milan - Slaughter Club
05/24 - CH Lyss - Kulturfabrik
05/25 - DE Munchen - Backstage
05/26 - DE Saarbrucken - Garage
05/27 - NL Utrecht - Helling
Fit For An Autopsy Premiere 'Two Towers' Video
Fit For An Autopsy Deliver 'Pandora' Video
Fit For An Autopsy Release New Song and Video
Tool Releasing Deluxe Vinyl Edition of Fear Inoculum- Scorpions Stream New Album 'Rock Believer'- Brian May- more
Metallica Announce US Stadium Concerts- Mammoth WVH Perform Unreleased Song On Young Guns Tour- Dave Grohl- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Rocks Alice In Chains Classic- Bruce Springsteen Teams With John Mellencamp For 'Did You Say Such A Thing'- more
Peter Criss, Ace Frehley, Vinnie Vincent For Creatures Fest 2022- Screaming Trees and QOTSA's Mark Lanegan Dead At 57- Tool- more
The Blues: Mike Zito- Eric Gales- Ricci/Krown- Sam Moss
Hot In The City: Jake Owen, Rick Wakeman, Chicago, More To Rock AZ
Caught In The Act: Sheila E and The E-Train Live in Chicago
Beth Hart - A Tribute to Led Zeppelin