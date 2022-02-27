.

Fit For An Autopsy Going Ahead With Spring Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 02-26-2022

Fit For An Autopsy Tour poster
Tour poster

New Jersey rockers Fit For An Autopsy have announced their spring headline tour of Europe and the UK is still on schedule to take place this May.

They are launching the trek to promote their new album, "Oh What the Future Holds" and it will feature support from special Enterprise Earth, Ingested, Great American Ghost and Sentinels.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on May 5th in Antwerp at the Trix Club and will be wrapping up on May 27th in Utrecht at Helling. See the dates for the trek below:

05/05 - BE Antwerp - Trix Club
05/06 - UK Bristol - Fleece
05/07 - UK Birmingham - The Mill
05/08 - UK Manchester - Rebellion
05/09 - UK Glasgow - Cathouse
05/10 - UK Southampton - The Loft
05/11 - UK London - o2 Academy Islington
05/12 - FR Paris - Gibus
05/13 - DE Köln - Essigfabrik
05/14 - DE Berlin - SO36
05/15 - DE Hannover - Faust
05/16 - DE Hamburg - Logo
05/17 - DE Leipzig - Conne Island
05/18 - PL Warsaw - Proxima
05/19 - DE Nurnberg - Hirsch
05/20 - AT Wien - Arena
05/21 - HU Budapest - Barba Negra
05/22 - SLO Ljubljana - Orto Bar
05/23 - IT Milan - Slaughter Club
05/24 - CH Lyss - Kulturfabrik
05/25 - DE Munchen - Backstage
05/26 - DE Saarbrucken - Garage
05/27 - NL Utrecht - Helling

